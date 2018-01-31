Pres Kovind marks Guru Ravidas's birth anniversary

[India], Jan 31 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday remembered Guru Ravidas on his birth anniversary, saying that his teaching of equality and unity was an inspiration for the nation.

Taking to his Twitter handle, President Kovind sent warm greetings to the nation.

"Greetings to all fellow citizens on Guru Ravidas Jayanti. His teachings & message of equality, unity and social harmony inspires the nation #PresidentKovind," President Tweeted.

Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per Hindu calendar. (ANI)