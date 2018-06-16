Pres Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings to nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

[India], June 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Taking to his Twitter handle, President Kovind wished for joy and mutual goodwill among the people of the nation.

"Id Mubarak and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. May this happy occasion bring joy to your families and foster fraternity, understanding and mutual goodwill in our shared society," President Kovind Tweeted.

The Prime Minister also sent his warm greetings to the people through his social media handle on the day and wished for strong bond of unity and harmony in the society. "Eid Mubarak! May this day deepen the bonds of unity and harmony in our society," he tweeted. Meanwhile, people offered Namaz at the various place of the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress president Kamal Nath were spotted together at Bhopal's Idgah on the occasion. Eid ul-Fitr, an important religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide, marks the end of fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is marked with feasts and the meeting of families, relatives, and friends, where they exchange greetings and gifts with each other. (ANI)