Pres Kovind, PM Modi mourn legendary actor Shashi Kapoor's demise

[India], Dec 5 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mourned the demise of Bollywood veteran Shashi Kapoor.

President Kovind took to Twitter to praise the actor for his contribution to the Indian cinema.

Recalling his role in the Indian cinema, the president said the actor's pivotal role in the theatre movement in India was cherished.

"Sorry to hear of the demise of Shashi Kapoor, well-known actor, with a repertoire of Indian and international films. His support for meaningful cinema as a producer and pivotal role in the theatre movement in India too are cherished. Condolences to his family (sic)," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his brilliant acting would be remembered for generations to come. "Shashi Kapoor's versatility could be seen in his movies as well as in theatre, which he promoted with great passion. His brilliant acting will be remembered for generations to come. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers (sic)," the prime minister tweeted. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani said Shashi Kapoor's contribution to Indian Cinema was 'monumental'. She further said the actor's passing away marked the end of an era. "Saddened by the demise of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor ji. His contribution to Indian Cinema is monumental. Shashi ji's passing away marks the end of an era. My deepest condolences to his loved ones, colleagues and fans. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti!" Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed condolence: "With his impressive talent and inimitable mannerism actor Shashi Kapoor charmed a generation of Indians. He was a fine actor and a wonderful human being. Saddened to learn of his demise. May his soul rest in peace (sic)." Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley remembered the veteran actor as a towering personality of the silver screen and for his impeccable acting across the world. "Condolences on the sad demise of veteran actor #ShashiKapoor ji. He was a towering personality of the silver screen & known for his impeccable acting across the world. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. May the departed soul rest in peace," the finance minister tweeted. Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi also took to his social media handle to expressed grief on the demise of the veteran actor and said that he would always remain in people's hearts. "A legend has passed away. Shashi Kapoor will remain in our hearts forever. My condolences to his loved ones and all his fans," he posted. Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) general secretary Sitaram Yechury recalled the immense contribution of Shashi Kapoor to the Indian film industry and remembered him for his meaningful films. "Shashi Kapoor will be remembered for making meaningful films, for his immense contribution to Indian theatre, and more. His was a long and distinguished innings which resonated with millions of viewers. Condolences," he tweeted. Bollywood veteran Shashi Kapoor breathed his last on Monday evening. He was 79. The actor had been suffering from an old-age related illness. (ANI)