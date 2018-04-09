Pres Kovind to reach Swaziland today

[Equatorial Guinea], Apr. 09 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a three-nation state visit, on Monday will leave for Swaziland from Equatorial Guinea.

The President will emplane at 9 am (local time) from here and reach Mswati III international Airport Swaziland at 15:35 pm (local time) where he will be received by the King of Swaziland Mswati III.

He will be escorted by the King to VVIP lounge.

President Kovind will officially meet King Mswati III at 8 pm at Lozitha Palace, where they will sign and exchange Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs).

President Kovind, accompanied by First Lady Savita Kovind, is on a three-nation state visit to the African countries of Equatorial Guinea, Swaziland and Zambia from April 7 to 12. (ANI)