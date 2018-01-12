Preserve judiciary to protect democracy in India, say 4 SC judges in first ever presser

New Delhi: In a first, Justice J Chelameswar and 3 other judges of the Supreme Court held a press conference on Friday. The four judges said there was an immediate need to preserve the judiciary system in the country if democracy has to be protected. The press conference, a first of its kind for sitting judges of the Supreme Court, is being held at the residence of Justice Chelameswar.

“We met CJI with a specific request which unfortunately couldn’t convince him that we were right therefore, we were left with no choice except to communicate it to the nation that please take care of the institution,” Justice Chelameswar said. A formal statement will be issued shortly.

This is for first time ever in the history of India that the nation's senior-most judges directly spake to the nation via the media.



The press conference was held at the home of Justice J Chelameswar, who is the top court's second-most senior judge after the Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra. The Chief Justice was not present.



