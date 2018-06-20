President approves governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has approved governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect after the ruling coalition collapsed on Tuesday.

The three-year-old Jammu and Kashmir government, wracked by bitter political feuds and worsening security challenges, collapsed on Tuesday with the Bharatiya Janata Party pulling out of its alliance with the People's Democratic Party.

Last evening, Governor NN Vohra had forwarded his report to the President for imposition of central rule.

In all states of India, the state government's failure results in President's rule. The process is slightly more nuanced in Jammu and Kashmir where not the President's but Governor's rule is imposed. Under the provision of Section 92 of the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution, Governor's rule is imposed for six months, but only after the consent of the President of India. Vohra will be presiding over the governor's rule in the state for the fourth time, having done so in 2008, 2015 and 2016.