President attends Pune's College of Military Engineering convocation

[India], June 17 (ANI): President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday attended the convocation ceremony of the passing out engineering graduate courses at the College of Military Engineering, Pune.

While addressing the engineering graduates, the President said knowledge is the emerging currency of the world in the present century. So, students should make full use of technical knowledge which is given to them in their institution.

The President expressed happiness that the college would be celebrating its platinum jubilee next year.

He said that in these glorious 75 years, the college has left an indelible mark in the service to the nation. He further praised the Indian Army engineers as "they have traditionally left their mark on prestigious national projects like oil pipeline at Siachen, prestigious naval bases and airfields in the north and north east or roads cutting through the Himalayan ranges". The President hoped that each and every student will follow the footsteps of their memorable predecessors and shall live up to the high standards as expected from them. (ANI)