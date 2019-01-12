President confers honorary rank of General of Indian Army on Nepal Army Chief

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conferred the honorary rank of General of the Indian Army on Purna Chandra Thapa, the Chief of the Army Staff of Nepalese Army.

The honour was given to him at a special Investiture Ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"In recognition of his commendable military prowess and immeasurable contribution to further fostering the long and friendly association with India, the President of India is pleased to confer the honorary rank of the General of the Indian Army on General Purna Chandra Thapa," reads the citation.

General Thapa assumed the command of the Nepali Army as Chief of Army Staff on September 9, 2018. During his distinguished military career spanning over 39 years, General Thapa held various high profile command staff and instructional appointments. He has commanded an Infantry Brigade and has served as General Officer Commanding Valley Division. He has also served twice in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon in 1986 and 1989 and in the United Nations Protection Force, former Yugoslavia in 1994-95. (ANI)