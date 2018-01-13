President greets nation on Lohri

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of the Punjabi folk festival of Lohri.

"Greetings and good wishes to the people of the country on Lohri. May the festival bring happiness, good health and prosperity to everyone's lives #PresidentKovind," Kovind wrote on Twitter.

President also posted another greeting in Hindi on the micro-blogging site.

Lohri, primarily celebrated in the Punjab region by Sikhs and Hindus, marks the end of the winter season.

Bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the celebration, and a Puja Parikrama around the bonfire is performed followed by the distribution of Prasad. (ANI)