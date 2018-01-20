President inaugurates dynamic facade lighting at Rashtrapati Bhavan

[India], Jan.19 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the dynamic façade lighting of Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening in the presence of Union Minister of State of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and other dignitaries.

The dynamic façade lighting of Rashtrapati Bhavan has been introduced to highlight its elegance.

A total of 628 light fittings have been installed for illumination of the building. Lenses of narrow to wide range are used on these fittings to spread light.

A narrow beam lens has been used to highlight specific objects such as the lotus on the Jaipur Column and a wider beam lens to spread light on a larger area. Features that have been highlighted prominently in the lighting are the Jaipur Column, dome of the main building, chattris, fountains at terrace and ground level, as well as loggia columns. (ANI)