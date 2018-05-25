President Kovind appoints Odisha, Mizoram Governors

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed new Governors of two states -- Odisha and Mizoram.

President Kovind appointed Professor Ganeshi Lal as the Governor of Odisha with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.

The President also appointed Kummanam Rajasekharan to be the Governor of Mizoram.

Rajasekharan will replace incumbent Lt Gen Nirbhay Sharma, who is completing his tenure on May 28. Rajasekharan is the current president of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Kerala unit. Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik was having additional charge of Odisha since March 21 after Governor S.C. Jamir completed his tenure. Both Lal, who is BJP Disciplinary Committee National President, and Rajasekharan, who is BJP Kerala President, have been RSS activists. While Odisha would be holding its next assembly elections in early 2019, Mizoram would hold its elections later this December.