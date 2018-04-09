President Kovind arrives in Swaziland

[Africa], April 9 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Swaziland on Monday as part of his three-nation Africa tour.

President Kovind came along with First Lady Savita Kovind after wrapping up his visit to Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.They were received by Prime Minister of Swaziland Barnabas Sibusiso Dlamini at the International Airport Swaziland.

Later in the day, President Kovind is scheduled to officially meet King of Swaziland Mswati III at Lozitha Palace, where they will sign and exchange Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs).

Earlier on Monday, President Kovind announced to open India's embassy in Equatorial Guinea to strengthen the diplomatic ties between the two countries. Further three agreements were signed between India and Equatorial Guinea in the presence of President Kovind and his Equatorial Guinea counterpart, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. President Kovind is on a three-nation state visit to the African countries-Equatorial Guinea, Swaziland and Zambia from April 7 to 12.(ANI)