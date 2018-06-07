President Kovind begins two-day visit to Tripura

-day visit and was received by Chief Minister Biplab Deb and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Barman.

During his visit to the state, the President will inaugurate the National Highway from Matabari to Sabroom, lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Matabari Temple complex.

The President will also attend a civic reception hosted by the state government and declare the 'Queen Pineapple as the state fruit of Tripura'.

President will also attend a banquet hosted by the Governor of Tripura. On the second day of his visit, President will interact with the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court and other judges over breakfast.(ANI)