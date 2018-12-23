President Kovind calls for holistic health system

[India], Dec 22 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday underlined the need for evolving a holistic health system, which is uniformly affordable and accessible.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell Anaemia, Thalassemia and Other Genetic Blood Disorders at the Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences in Karimnagar, he said that the country has made significant strides in the field of healthcare. However, he also asserted that a lot still needs to be done.

"We still have a long way to go in evolving a holistic healthcare system, one which is uniformly affordable and accessible. Strengthening public hospitals, municipal hospitals, charitable hospitals, and primary health and wellness clinics must receive priority," he said. "We need to spread awareness on healthcare issues especially in rural areas and among disadvantaged sections," he added. (ANI)