President Kovind congratulates Jaganmohan Reddy on taking oath as Andhra CM

[India], May 30 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday congratulated YSRCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy on taking oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

In a tweet, the President conveyed his best wishes and hoped that Chief Minister Jaganmohan will take Andhra Pradesh to new heights of development.

"President Kovind congratulated @ysjagan on taking oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The President wished him the very best and hoped he would take Andhra Pradesh to new heights of development," the tweet read.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi also extended their wishes to Reddy, his new team of ministers and to the people of the state. Reddy on Thursday took oath as the second Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh since its bifurcation. Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 46-year-old at Vijayawada's Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. The YSRCP got an absolute majority in 175-member Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state. His party won 151 seats, whereas TDP's strength drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23. In the Lok Sabha, YSRCP bagged 22 parliamentary seats out of 25 with the rest three going to the TDP. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao and DMK president MK Stalin were present at the swearing-in ceremony. (ANI)