President Kovind extends Christmas greetings to the nation

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted the people of the nation on Christmas eve while expressing hope that the spirit of the festival inspires promotion of humaneness in the society.

"On the occasion of Christmas, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens in India and abroad, and especially to my Christian brothers and sisters," President Kovind said in a message.

"Jesus Christ symbolised peace, harmony and hope. Christmas is a celebration of human values that nurture mutual caring and sharing and transform life itself into a festival. May this Christmas inspire us to promote fraternity and humaneness in our nation and across our planet," he added.

With festive fervour in the air ahead of Christmas, preparations are in full swing across various pockets of the country, ready to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on Tuesday. Celebratory instincts, in case of Christmas, are not just among Christians, but for the society at large. The prime message, as the saying goes, is to bring peace and prosperity, irrespective of one's religion. (ANI)