President Kovind greets 'hardworking workers' on Labour Day

[India], May. 01 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended a greeting and good wishes to 'hardworking workers' on Labour Day.

President Kovind took to Twitter, saying, "On Labour Day, greetings and good wishes to our hardworking workers, both men and women. The discipline and dedication of our countless workers continue to build our country and lay the foundations for a new India. They are our true nation builders #PresidentKovind" (sic)

International Labour Day, also known as International Worker's Day or May Day is observed every year to promote and encourage the international labour associations.

The day marks the victory of workers' movement for eight hours of work. It also aims to pay tribute to workers sacrifices in achieving economic and social rights all over the world. In India, Labour Day is known by the name Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas or Kamgar Din.The first Labour Day or May Day was celebrated in India in the year 1923. (ANI)