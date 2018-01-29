President Kovind hopes for passage of triple talaq bill

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): With the commencement of the Budget Session on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed hope for the bill on triple talaq to get enacted.

"My government has introduced the bill on triple talaq in the Parliament. I hope the Parliament will pass it soon. After the bill is enacted, the Muslim women can live a life of dignity and without fear," Kovind said addressing a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, at the commencement of the Budget Session.

"The honour of Muslim women have for decades been tied to political gains and losses. Now, the nation has the opportunity to release them from this situation," he added.

The President proceeded to enumerate the various policies and schemes introduced by the government and the strides made in the development of the nation. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, the amendment in the Maternity Benefit Act, Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, and Bharat Net Pariyojana are few of the topics taken up by President Kovind. The Budget session of the Parliament will be conducted from January 29 to April 6, with the first phase to be held from January 29 to February 9 and the second phase from March 5 to April 6. The Finance Minister will present the Union Budget 2018 for the fiscal year 2018-19 on February 1. (ANI)