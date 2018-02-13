President Kovind hosts LPG Panchayat at Rashtrapati Bhavan

[India], Feb 13 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday hosted the LPG Panchayat at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The LPG Panchayat was organised by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas with an aim to provide a platform for LPG consumers to interact with each other, promote mutual learning and share experiences, read an official note

Each LPG Panchayat has about 100 LPG customers coming together, near their living areas, to discuss safe and sustainable usage of LPG, its benefits and the link between clean fuel for cooking and women's empowerment, it added.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is expected to conduct at least 1 lakh Panchayats across the country before March 31, 2019. Speaking at the event, President Kovvind said that the Ujjawala Yojana is strengthening women's empowerment and the LPG Panchayats which is part of the scheme will prove to be useful. He further congratulated the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas for efforts to advance social justice through the health, welfare, and empowerment of women. (ANI)