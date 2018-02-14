President Kovind inaugurates agriculture conference in Kanpur

[India] February 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday inaugurated the international conference 'Agricon 2018' and 'Agriexpo 2018' at Kanpur's Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology (CSAUT).

Speaking at the event, the President said in a country as vast as India, problems of farmers in different regions are different.

"We will have to find solutions according to their needs. Water is a common concern. In this regard, the government has promoted the concept of "per drop, more crop" and this message should reach every farmer in the country," he added.

President Kovind emphasised on the need to see grain production, dairy farming, animal husbandry and fisheries, poultry, horticulture and sericulture as part of a composite approach to modern agriculture. "There is also a need to encourage the food processing industry to give farmers a better price and a better deal for their produce," he stated. The President further said it should be remembered that when any farm-based product is exported from the country, the name of India is associated with it. "There can be no compromise with quality. For demand for such products to be sustainable, quality has to be maintained and people have to have faith in it being of international standard. In today's age the slogan of "Jai Jawan Jai Kisan" has become ever more relevant. While our Army is valiantly battling terrorists and continuously striving to keep our borders and our nation safe, our farmers are working hard to ensure food security for the country," President Kovind asserted. He added that the government is fully committed to empowering both our armed forces and our farmers. (ANI)