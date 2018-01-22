President Kovind lauds Gujarat's self-employment culture

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday praised Gujarat's culture of self-employment for its development.

Speaking at the 66th annual convocation of Gujarat University in Ahmedabad, he said, "Gujarat has a strong culture of self-employment. It's an important factor behind Gujarat being a comparatively more developed state."

He further averred that present day Universities must aim at preparing students for self employment and private enterprises.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is in Gujarat on a two-day visit, attended the 66th annual convocation of Gujarat University today.

On Monday, he will attend the 66th annual convocation of the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. Later he will grace the 150th anniversary celebrations of Akshar Deri at Gondal. (ANI)