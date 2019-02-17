President Kovind lauds Haryana’s efforts towards its overall development

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday lauded the efforts of Haryana government and the people for their efforts in ensuring the state’s overall development.

“The people and the Government of Haryana are making efforts for the overall development of the state,” said Kovind in his addresses at the closing ceremony of 4th Agri Leadership summit at Ganaur in the district, organised by the state government.

Kovind, who also presented the Haryana Kisaan Ratna Puraskaar and the Haryana Krishi Ratna Puraskaar on the occasion, appreciated the state for enhancing the ease of doing business and improving social indicators such as the child sex ratio.

Emphasing the need for adopting modern in agriculture, the President said: “Farmers will benefit from collaborations.” He called for locating farming in a wider entrepreneurial context, and linking traditional farming to the agricultural value chain. The President also appreciated that farmers in Haryana, with help from the state government, were adopting new methods to manage stubble and crop residue. He expressed confidence that farmers would help find a solution to the problem of pollution emanating from stubble burning. Remembering the martyrs of Pulwama terror attack, Kovind said: “Three days ago, some of our brave jawans lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Along with every Indian, I condemn this heinous crime.” “The entire country is in mourning with the bereaved families. On behalf of the country, I express gratitude towards our brave soldiers and security personnel,” he said. As many as 40 CRPF jawans were martyred on February 14 in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district after their convoy was attacked with an explosive-laden vehicle by a suicide bomber of Pakistan based terror outfit—Jaish-e-Mohammad. There were 78 vehicles in the convoy carrying 2,500 CRPF jawans to Srinagar from Jammu. (ANI)