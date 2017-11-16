President Kovind lauds IAF at President's Standard Awards

[India], Nov 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday praised the India Air Force (IAF), calling them a great source of pride for the nation.

At an event organised at Air Force Station Adampur to award the prestigious President's Standard to 223 Squadron and 117 Helicopter Unit, President Kovind said,

"The resilience and tenacity displayed by our valiant air warriors is a great source of pride for the nation. The nation is proud of the capability and competency of the IAF."

"Excellent performance of its personnel in International exercises, both at home and abroad, is indeed a glowing testimony to the level of training and preparedness of our Air Force. The Indian Air Force, besides safeguarding the sovereign skies of our Nation, has also been at the forefront of all humanitarian aid and disaster relief operations," added the President.

The awards were received by Group Captain Prabhat Malik, Commanding Officer of 223 Squadron, and Wg Cdr N Batra Commanding Officer of 117 Helicopter Unit. The ceremonial parade attended by President Kovind was commanded by Group Captain Tushar Vaidya. The President also released First Day Covers of 223 Squadron and 117 Helicopter Unit at the function. Shri V P Singh Badnore Governor of Punjab, Shri Rana Gurjeet Singh, Cabinet Minister for Irrigation and Power of the State of Punjab, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal C Hari Kumar, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Air Command along with other senior Defence and Civilian dignitaries were present at the event. (ANI)