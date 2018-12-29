President Kovind meets Bhutan PM Tshering

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind met Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering here on Saturday.

Extending support to Bhutan's 12th Five Year plan, President Kovind assured Tshering of India's commitment to partner in the socio-economic development to the Himalayan nation.

"Dr Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President iterated India's commitment to partner in the socio-economic development of Bhutan and to support its 12th Five Year Plan, based on Bhutan priorities," Rashtrapati Bhawan tweeted.

Tshering visited India for a three-day official trip at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. During the visit, the Bhutan Prime Minister met with several ministers including EAM Sushma Swaraj. He also met Vice President Vekaiah Naidu. In the third general elections in Bhutan in October, Tshering-led Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT) swept the polls, garnering at least 30 seats, with royalist Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT) winning the remaining 17 in the 47-member lower house of the country's Parliament.