President Kovind offers prayers at Ganga Talao in Mauritius

[Mauritius], Mar 12 (ANI): Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind on Monday offered prayers at Ganga Talao, considered as the most sacred Hindu site in Mauritius.

Yesterday, President Kovind reached Mauritius on the first leg of his State Visit to Mauritius and Madagascar, where he was received at the airport by the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and his entire Cabinet and hundreds of dignitaries and local people.

He addressed a gathering of students and young people at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute at Moka, Mauritius, where he and his wife also paid tributes before a statue of the Mahatma.

Speaking at the Institute, the President had said that he was honoured to be in Mauritius for a milestone moment in its history - the 50th anniversary of independence from colonial rule. The President is accompanied by Union ministers Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Delhi BJP President and MP Manoj Tiwari, Hukum Dev Narayan Yadav, R. Radhakrishnan, Vijila Sathyanath, Bharat Lal, Ruchi Ghanshyam, Jaideep Majumdar and Manoj Yadav. President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind also met with Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth at a banquet, hosted by him. (ANI)