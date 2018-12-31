President Kovind offers prayers at Somnath Temple

[India], Dec 31, (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind on Monday offered prayers at the Somnath Temple in the Gir Somnath district of Gujarat.

During his visit, the President also paid tribute to the first Deputy Prime Minster of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

On Sunday, President Kovind visited the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary. President Kovind met members of Siddis and Maldhari community at Sasan Gir.

On Saturday, the President visited the Rann of Kutch and also attended the Rann Utsav. He also met the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the Rann of Kutch. (ANI)