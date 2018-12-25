President Kovind, PM Modi extend Christmas greetings to nation

[India] Dec 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extend greetings to the nation on the occasion of Christmas

Taking to his Twitter handle, President Kovind said, "Merry Christmas to all fellow citizens, especially our Christian brothers and sisters in India and abroad. This is a time to be with family and friends, a time for peace and piety. May Christmas bring hope and happiness to our country and our shared planet."

Recalling the teachings of Jesus Christ, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. We remember the noble teachings of Jesus Christ and recall his efforts towards creating a compassionate and equal society."

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity. December 25 is also celebrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Good Governance Day in memory of late former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.(ANI)