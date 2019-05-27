President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings on Buddha Purnima

[India], May 18 (ANI): As scores of devotees today celebrate Buddha Purnima, the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, political leaders greeted the nation on the occasion and highlighted the importance of Lord Buddha's teachings.

In his message, President Ram Nath Kovind said that Lord Buddha's message of peace; non-violence and compassion hold greater significance in today's time. "Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens and to the global Buddhist community on #BuddhaPurnima. Lord Buddha's message of peace, non-violence and compassion hold even greater significance today. May his teachings guide us towards universal fraternity #PresidentKovind," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to micro-blogging site Twitter and wished the countrymen on the occasion. "Greetings to all the countrymen on Buddha Purnima. I wish Lord Buddha's great messages on Truth, non-violence, mercy, compassion and peace continue to inspire countrymen," the Prime Minister tweeted. Modi also shared pictures from his overseas trips where he is paying tribute to Buddha. While asserting that Lord Buddha preached the most profound truths, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, "I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of 'Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha was one of the most illustrious spiritual leaders to have walked this earth. He preached the most profound truths. #BuddhaPurnima." Buddha Purnima is being celebrated across the country to mark the birth of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. "We have a belief that by bathing in river Ganga, God will take away all our worries and will cure all our problems," said Anil Kumar Pandey, a devotee. "River Ganga will wash away all the consequences of bad deeds. This is written in Vedic scriptures also. I have a strong belief in it," said another devotee Anand Prakash Dwivedi. (ANI)