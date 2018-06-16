President Kovind, PM Modi extend greetings to nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Taking to his Twitter handle, President Kovind wished for joy and mutual goodwill among the people of the nation.

"Id Mubarak and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad. May this happy occasion bring joy to your families and foster fraternity, understanding and mutual goodwill in our shared society," President Kovind tweeted.

The PM also sent his warm greetings to the people through his social media handle on the day and wished for strong bond of unity and harmony in the society. "Eid Mubarak! May this day deepen the bonds of unity and harmony in our society," he tweeted. Meanwhile, people offered namaz at the various places across the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.