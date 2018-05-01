President Kovind, PM Modi greet people on Maharashtra, Gujarat diwas

[India], May. 01 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people of Maharashtra and Gujarat on their respective statehood day.

President Kovind took to Twitter and said, " On Maharashtra Day, greetings and good wishes to the people of Maharashtra. May the state continue to prosper and develop in the years to come #PresidentKovind"

"On the occasion of Gujarat Day, warm greetings and best wishes to the people of Gujarat. May the state scale newer heights of development in the years to come #PresidentKovind," he said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Modi also took to Twitter and extended his greetings of the special day, "Greetings on Gujarat Diwas. The state's people are known for their simplicity and entrepreneurial zeal. Gujarat has made a significant contribution in our nation's history, especially during the freedom movement. May Gujarat continue to add impetus to India's progress." "Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra on their Statehood Day. I pray for the continued progress and prosperity of Maharashtra. May the state scale new heights and keep contributing to the development journey of our nation," Prime Minister Modi said in another tweet. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Day parade was held at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, commemorating the formation of the state of Maharashtra. The Governor C. Vidya Sagar Rao was present at the ceremonial parade. May 1 marks the day when Maharashtra and Gujarat came into existence. It was on this day in 1960 when the states were formed on linguistic grounds. (ANI)