President Kovind, PM Modi laud CWG '18 medalists

[India], Apr. 15 (ANI): Following the medal rush for India at the 21st Commonwealth Games, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday took to Twitter to congratulate the medalists.

Hailing ace shuttlers Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu as "daughters of India", President Kovind congratulated the duo for their achievements at the Games.

"Congratulations to Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu for winning GOLD and SILVER respectively in Women's Singles Badminton at the Commonwealth Games. Daughters of India continue to make us all proud," he said.

He also congratulated Kidambi Srikanth and squash duo Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Joshna Chinappa for their silver medals. Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the Indian Badminton contingent, table tennis players Manika Batra, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and boxer Satish Kumar for their medals at the Games. "Celebrating the success of teamwork! Proud of Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran for winning the Bronze in the Mixed Doubles Table Tennis event," he said. In a glorious show of performance, Saina clinched gold and PV Sindhu bagged silver in the badminton women's singles competition, as did Kidambi Srikanth in the men's final. While squash duo Dipika and Joshna bagged silver, Manika and Sathiyan clinched bronze in the mixed doubles table tennis competition, and Sharath too bagged bronze in the table tennis men's singles. Meanwhile, boxer Satish Kumar won a silver medal in the men's +91kg boxing event. On the final day of the Games at Gold Coast, India stands third with a total of 66 medals, including 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals. (ANI)