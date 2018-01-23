President Kovind, PM Modi offer tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose on his 121st birthday

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind offered his tribute to freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 121st birth anniversary on Tuesday.





"On his birthday, I offer my tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. He remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India's freedom struggle," President Kovind tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the freedom fighter.





"The valour of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose makes every Indian proud. We bow to this great personality on his Jayanti," Prime Minister Modi tweeted, along with a video.



Earlier, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew, Chandra Kumar Bose, in an open letter, had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce the former's birth anniversary as 'Patriots Day' or 'DeshPrem Diwas'.

Subhas Chandra Bose was an Indian nationalist, whose intransigent patriotism made him a hero in India.

Bose had been a leader of the younger, radical, wing of the Indian National Congress in the late 1920s and 1930s, rising to become Congress President in 1938 and 1939.