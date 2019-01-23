President Kovind, PM Modi pay homage to Subhas Chandra Bose on birth anniversary

[India], Jan 23 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary and recalled his contribution in India’s freedom struggle.

Calling him one of the country’s most beloved national heroes, President Kovind tweeted: “Tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. He remains one of our most beloved national heroes and an icon of India's freedom struggle. Netaji is cherished, remembered and missed to this day all over the country”

Prime Minister Modi also paid homage to Bose and wrote, “I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. He was a stalwart who committed himself towards ensuring India is free and leads a life of dignity. We are committed to fulfilling his ideals and creating a strong India,” on Twitter. To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Museums on Bose and the Indian National Army at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. On December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had renamed Ross Island of Andaman and Nicobar islands as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island in honour of the freedom fighter. (ANI)