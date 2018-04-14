President Kovind, PM Modi remember Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

[India], Apr. 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 127th birth anniversary in New Delhi.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu paid floral tributes to Ambedkar's statue at Parliament House Lawns in the national capital.

BJP president Amit Shah also paid homage to Dr Ambedkar at BJP office located in Delhi's Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg.

President Kovind remembered Dr Ambedkar as a multifaceted personality whose impact on the society and nation has remained relevant and will remain relevant.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and said, "Greetings on Ambedkar Jayanti. Pujya Babasaheb gave hope to lakhs of people belonging to the poorest and marginalised sections of society. We remain indebted to him for his efforts towards the making of our Constitution". Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi too paid tribute to Dr Ambedkar. Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on April 14 across the nation to remember the Father of the Constitution of India. Popularly known as Babasaheb, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement. He campaigned against social discrimination against untouchables and also supported the rights of women and labourers. (ANI)