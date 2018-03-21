President Kovind, PM Modi wish on Navroz

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): Navroz, or Nowruz, marks the Persian and Iranian New Year.

Celebrated every year of March 21, the day is dedicated to the beginning of the spring and renewal of the nature, and is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by the Zoroastrians.

On the occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, "Navroz Mubarak to everybody, especially to our small, much-loved and overachieving Parsi community. May the coming year be happy and fulfilling."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the Parsi community on Navroz, earlier today. He tweeted, "Navroz Mubarak to the Parsi community! May the coming year further the spirit of happiness and harmony. I pray that everyone's dreams and aspirations are fulfilled." Though a day of global observance, it is predominantly celebrated in the Western and Central Asia, the Middle East, and the Balkans. It is a declared public holiday in many nations including Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, and Iraq. Also, Iran offers a 14-day-long vacation for universities and schools on the occasion of Navroz. Apart from marking the first day of spring, Navroz also promotes peace, solidarity, and friendship among people and different communities. (ANI)