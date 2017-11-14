President Kovind presents National Child Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan

[India], November 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday presented the National Child Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Children's Day.

In a message to the Ministry of Women and Child Development, President Kovind said, "Children are the future of our country. We must make every effort to ensure their welfare. We should also make all possible efforts to ensure that children in our country have a safe and happy childhood."

"Every child is a bud waiting to blossom. By awarding children, we recognise and encourage their talent and potential for nation building. We should also recognise the significant contribution of individuals and institutions who work for causes related to children," he said.

Earlier in the day, President Kovind celebrated Children's Day with students from various schools at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)