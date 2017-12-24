President Kovind reaches Hyderabad for southern sojourn

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind reached Hyderabad for the southern sojourn, on Sunday.

The President earlier made his first visit to the state to address the valedictory function at the World Telugu Conference last week.

He was received by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan at the Hyderbad Airport.

The president will stay at the Rashtrapathi Nilayam located in Bolarum in the Secunderabad Cantonment area.

He will also attend a dinner hosted by Narasimhan in his honour at the Raj Bhavan today. (ANI)