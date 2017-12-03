President Kovind to confer National Award for Divyangjan 2017

[India], December 3 (ANI): On the occassion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, President Ram Nath Kovind will on Sunday confer the 'National Award for Divyangjan, 2017.'

The event organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will be held at 11 am in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The Samarthanam Trust will be presented the National Award for the empowerment of persons with disability (Divyangjan) 2017 by President Kovind.

Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot as well as Minister of States for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar and Shri Ramdas Athawale will also be present at the event. On this day, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment present the National Awards to Individuals, Institutions, Organisations, State/District etc for their outstanding achievements and work done towards empowerment of Persons with Disabilities under 14 categories. (ANI)