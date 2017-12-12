President Kovind to give away awards and prices on the occassion of National Energy Conservation Day

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will give away awards and prices on the the occassion of National Energy Conservation Day on December 14.

President Kovind will be the chief guest in the occasion. The occasion will also be graced by the presence of Union Minister of State for Power and New and Renewable Energy, Raj Kumar Singh.

To drive mass awareness about the importance of energy efficiency and conservation, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under Ministry of Power, celebrate National Energy Conservation Day, on December 14 every year.

As part of its awareness outreach, BEE recognizes and encourages endeavours of industries in reducing energy consumption by felicitating them with National Energy Conservation Awards. BEE also awards prizes to the national winners of the annual National Painting Competition on Energy Conservation. This year, over 1.22 crore children participated in the National Painting Competition. Around 322 industrial units and establishments from key sectors participated in the National Energy Conservation Awards 2017. The President will also visit the exhibition of the prize winning paintings. During the event, a short film on the 'Energy Efficiency Achievements' in the industry sector will also be shown. (ANI)