President Kovind to inaugurate 29th Accountants General Conference

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the 29th Accountants General Conference being organised by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India here on Wednesday.

The two-day conference will be held at new building of CAG located at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.

The conference will be attended by the Accountants General from all over the country.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Mallikarjun Kharge and CAG of India Rajiv Mehrishi will also address the conference.

The CAG, established by Article 148 of the Indian Constitution, is mandated to keep a watch on the system of governance in the country to ensure the best use to taxpayer's money. (ANI)