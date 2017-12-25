President Kovind to launch Andhra Fiber Grid project

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will launch the Andhra Pradesh Fiber grid project on December 27 at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, Amaravati.

Andhra Pradesh Fiber grid is a prestigious project initiated by state Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, which aims to expand high speed internet facility in the state.

The project aims to cover over 1.45 crore households, 12,198 panchayats and 60,000 schools.

It will also provide internet facilities to 10,000 government offices, 96 municipalities, 14 Corporations and 6,000 Public Health Centres in the state.

The cost of availing this high speed internet facility would be as low as Rs 149 per month. The President will also visit the Real Time Governance State Centre and do a virtual inspection of Polavaram project works. He will also interact with DWCRA women in the state from the Real Time Governance (RTG) State Centre. The RTG centre has many unique features, including the Asia's biggest video wall. (ANI)