President Kovind to launch Andhra Fibre Grid project

[India], Dec 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will launch the Andhra Pradesh Fibre Grid project on December 27 here at the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat.

Andhra Pradesh Fibre Grid is a prestigious project initiated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, which aims to expand high-speed internet facility in the state.

The project aims to cover over 1.45 crore households, 12,198 panchayats and 60,000 schools. It will also provide internet facilities to 10,000 government offices, 96 municipalities, 14 corporations and 6,000 public health centres in the state.

The cost of availing the high-speed internet facility would be only Rs 149 per month. The Real-Time Governance (RTG) centre has many unique features, including the Asia's biggest video wall. A Babu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Andhra Pradesh Fibre Grid Project, Real Time Governance (RTG) said: "The fibre-service has been dedicated to the nation. All fibre-related services will be dedicated on that day." "This is a unique initiative taken by the Andhra Pradesh Government. The fibre will travel in a trunkline of 24,000 km through 3,30,000 households. It will cover 12 million households in 1.5 hours. The connection would be available to 1.1 lakh households," added Babu. The president will also visit the RTG State Centre and do a virtual inspection of the Polavaram project works. He will also interact with the Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) women through video-conferencing. (ANI)