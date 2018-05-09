President Kovind to meet soldiers at Siachen base camp

[India], May 9 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the Siachen base camp tomorrow (May 10) and interact with the soldiers posted there.

He will be the first President to visit the Siachen camp since the visit of the then President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, in 2004.

President Kovind will also visit the Kumar Post.

Avalanches and landslides are common at the Siachen Glacier, also known as the world's highest battlefield, with temperatures dropping to as low as minus 50 degrees Celsius.

Both India and Pakistan have had repeated border skirmishes at the glacier for the last three decades. (ANI)