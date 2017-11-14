President Kovind to visit Jharkhand tomorrow

[India], November 14 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting Jharkhand tomorrow.

This will be his first visit to Jharkhand as the President of India.

He will be paying tribute to freedom fighter Birsa Munda at his memorial in Ranchi's Birsa Chowk.

Later in the day, the president will grace the foundation day celebrations of Jharkhand state and lay the foundation stones of various projects in Ranchi.

President Kovind will also receive the first copy of the Hindi translation of a commentary on the Bhagavad Gita at an event organised by the Yogoda Satsanga Society before leaving Ranchi. (ANI)