President Kovind to visit Prayagraj tomorrow

[India], Jan 16 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Prayagraj on Thursday, where he will unveil a large statue of Maharishi Bhardwaj, amid the ongoing Kumbh Mela.

The statue is reportedly 30 feet tall and has been prepared in about 30 days.

President Kovind will also participate in an event related to Green Kumbh.

The 55-day long Kumbh Mela, which began on Tuesday, will end on March 4. It is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins. (ANI)