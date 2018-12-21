President Kovind to visit Rashtrapati Nilayam in Telangana for annual southern sojourn

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Secunderabad in Telangana for his annual southern sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam from December 21-24.

On December 22, 2018, the President will visit the Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences in Karimnagar to inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell Anaemia, Thalassemia and other Genetic Blood Disorders.

While on December 23, he will host a reception for senior dignitaries of the State, Ministers, officials, leading citizens, academics, etc. at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad. (ANI)