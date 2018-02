[India], Feb 13 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, to inaugurate the international conference 'Agricon 2018' and 'Agriexpo 2018' at Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology (CSAUT), in Kanpur.

The President will also deliver the Barrister Narendrajit Singh Memorial Lecture at VSSD College, Kanpur, before returning to Delhi. (ANI)