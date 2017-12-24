President Kovind wishes for peace, friendship this Christmas

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted the nation on the eve of Christmas and hoped for peace and friendship across the world.

"On the auspicious occasion of Christmas, I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially our Christian brothers and sisters in India and abroad. May it herald a season of peace and friendship across the world," the president said, in a message.

He added, "May this day, marking the birth of Jesus, promote in us and our families the universal message of love, sacrifice and compassion. May it renew our society's sense of fraternity."

With festive fervour in the air ahead of Christmas, preparations are in full swing across various pockets of the country, ready to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ on Monday. Celebratory instincts, in case of Christmas, are not just among Christians, but for the society at large. The prime message, as the saying goes, is to bring peace and prosperity, irrespective of one's religion. On the Christmas Eve, people across various states are gearing up to celebrate the Pagan holiday. Earlier in the day, in view of New Year and Christmas celebrations, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory to all states to maintain utmost vigil to prevent any untoward incident. The ministry also advised the state administration to take measures to ensure peace, including crowd control and maintenance of law and order. (ANI)