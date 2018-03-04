President Kovind wishes students ahead of board exams

[India], Mar. 4 (ANI): On the eve of the first day of Class 10 and 12 board examinations, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday extended his wishes to the students appearing for these exams.

"As school board examinations begin all over the country, best wishes to the boys and girls taking the exams as well as to their families. I am confident your hard work, focused preparations and honesty of effort will take you far," President Kovind tweeted.

Class 10 and 12 students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin taking their board exams from Monday, March 5.

According to the date sheet released by the CBSE in January, the exams for Class 10 students will conclude on April 4, while the Class 12 students' examinations will continue till April 12. (ANI)