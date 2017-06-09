President launches mobile app 'Selfie with Daughter'

[India], June 9 (ANI): President Pranab Mukherjee launched a mobile application, 'Selfie with Daughter', aimed at spreading awareness about female foeticide at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

The President appreciated Sunil Jaglan, former head of Bibipur village in Haryana's Jind district for initiating the campaign in June 2015.

Sunil Jaglan has been working in the field of women empowerment and village development for a long time.

President Mukherjee stated that the App is an innovative concept and an act of gentle persuasion. He urged people to take photographs with their daughters and upload on the App to make the campaign a success.

He hoped that this would eventually help in dealing with the problems arising out of gender imbalance. (ANI)